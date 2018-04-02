Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $2.15

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 444905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Vascular Biogenics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray cut Vascular Biogenics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.76, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.67.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

