VeChain (VEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. VeChain has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $98.27 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00038407 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, HitBTC, Liqui and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00699280 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00167721 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030796 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00167662 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 523,270,506 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

VeChain Coin Trading

VeChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, Qryptos, COSS, Lbank, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

