Vectura Group (VEC) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase restated their overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VEC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vectura Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.64) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.14) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 139.38 ($1.93).

Shares of VEC opened at GBX 77.65 ($1.07) on Thursday. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.97 ($2.31).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

