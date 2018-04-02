Venator Materials (VNTR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) by 458.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of Venator Materials worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 81,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,924.78 and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 4,500 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 1,948,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,214,365.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/venator-materials-plc-vntr-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp-updated-updated.html.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.