Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,611,000 after buying an additional 1,320,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,411,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,515,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,202,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,025.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 276,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 229,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,375.81, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.82 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 1.16%. sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $100,149.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $49,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,880.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

