Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7,071.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.08 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 11.32%. analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Black Knight news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 7,000,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $340,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

