Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Labs were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Labs by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 217,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,957 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Silicon Labs by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Labs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Silicon Labs by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,574,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $89.90 on Monday. Silicon Labs has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3,881.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.93 million. Silicon Labs had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Labs will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 9,060 shares of Silicon Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $828,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of Silicon Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Labs from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Labs in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Labs in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

