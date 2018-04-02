Verition Fund Management LLC Has $914,000 Position in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Expedia by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Expedia by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.41 on Monday. Expedia Inc has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16,763.77, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Expedia Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Argus lowered shares of Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Expedia to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

