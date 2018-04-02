Verition Fund Management LLC Has $963,000 Position in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in InterDigital by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 52.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in InterDigital by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,548.55, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.99.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.60. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/verition-fund-management-llc-has-963000-position-in-interdigital-inc-idcc-updated-updated.html.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.