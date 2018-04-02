Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 21,253 Shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 200,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 21,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $5,777.49, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Old Republic International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 21,253 Shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/verition-fund-management-llc-has-987000-position-in-old-republic-international-ori-updated-updated.html.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.