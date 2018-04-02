Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 603,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,053,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Hovde Group set a $22.00 price target on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6,154.27, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

First Horizon National declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Peter N. Foss sold 30,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 22,389 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $443,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

