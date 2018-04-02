Verition Fund Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $61,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $483,954.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $913,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. Discovery Inc has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,184.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Discovery Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

