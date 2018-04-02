Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $53.92 on Monday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $5,370.38, a PE ratio of -1,797.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $212.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

