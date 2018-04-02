Veritiv (VRTV) and UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Critical Contrast

Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) and UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Veritiv alerts:

This table compares Veritiv and UPM-Kymmene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv -0.16% 9.17% 1.91% UPM-Kymmene 9.30% 11.63% 6.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of UPM-Kymmene shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Veritiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Veritiv has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veritiv and UPM-Kymmene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 1 3 1 0 2.00 UPM-Kymmene 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritiv currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Given Veritiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritiv is more favorable than UPM-Kymmene.

Dividends

UPM-Kymmene pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Veritiv does not pay a dividend. UPM-Kymmene pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritiv and UPM-Kymmene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $8.36 billion 0.07 -$13.30 million ($0.85) -46.12 UPM-Kymmene $10.68 billion 1.86 $972.70 million $1.80 20.65

UPM-Kymmene has higher revenue and earnings than Veritiv. Veritiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UPM-Kymmene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UPM-Kymmene beats Veritiv on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. It also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 1, 2018, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Corporation (UPM) is a global forest company. The Company’s segments include UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood and Other operations. The UPM Biorefining segment consists of pulp, timber and biofuels businesses. The UPM Energy segment is an electricity producer. The UPM Raflatac segment manufactures self-adhesive label materials for product and information labelling. The UPM Specialty Papers segment serves global markets with label papers and release liners, office papers in Asia and flexible packaging in Europe. The UPM Paper ENA segment offers graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office. The UPM Plywood segment offers plywood and veneer products, mainly for construction, vehicle flooring and liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries. The Other operations segment includes wood sourcing and forestry, UPM Biocomposites and UPM Biochemicals business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.