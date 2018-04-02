Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.24 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

