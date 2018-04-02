Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Decreased by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 30,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 56,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Instinet upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

VZ opened at $47.82 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

