Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $76.89 Million (CRYPTO:VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $76.89 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00025214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, SouthXchange and Coingi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,044.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.05565400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $669.66 or 0.09576020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01711990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.02574120 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00609286 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.02761260 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 43,605,350 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VertCoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. VertCoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Coingi, Bleutrade, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to purchase Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

