Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas Invests $1.06 Million in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Amgen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $170.48 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.16 and a 52-week high of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122,841.44, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Amgen from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

