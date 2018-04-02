VF Co. (VFC) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 78,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in VF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 83,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in VF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29,402.66, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. VF Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. research analysts predict that VF Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Piper Jaffray raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “VF Co. (VFC) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/vf-corp-vfc-shares-bought-by-zeke-capital-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.