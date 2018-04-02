Viacoin Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00017556 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit and Coinroom.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.01692860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007030 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015274 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001127 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023028 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,009,197 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

