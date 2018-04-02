First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,647 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Viad worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Viad by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVI opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.19, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.85 million. Viad had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Viad

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

