Viberate Achieves Market Cap of $20.62 Million (CRYPTO:VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Viberate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and EtherDelta. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00699326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00177423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate’s launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,719,800 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

