Vicor (VICR) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $29.15

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 93225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 72.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating and controlling electric current. The Company’s segments include Brick Business Unit (BBU), VI Chip and Picor. The BBU segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular direct current-direct current converters and configurable products, and also includes the entities comprising Vicor Custom Power, and the BBU operations of Vicor Japan Company, Ltd.

