Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 525505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 113,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$45,594.80. Insiders have sold 778,487 shares of company stock valued at $318,245 in the last three months.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Victoria Gold (VIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/victoria-gold-vit-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-35.html.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include corporate, Canada and the United States. The Company owns Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold Deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.