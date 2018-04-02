Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,588 DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,494,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,118,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 934,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 867,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $37.89 on Monday. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17,674.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,588 DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/vident-investment-advisory-llc-buys-shares-of-10588-dish-network-corp-dish-updated.html.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.