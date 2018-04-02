UGI Corp (UGI) Holdings Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7,685.28, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

