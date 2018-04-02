Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of Big Lots (BIG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Big Lots worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,234,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 625,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,414 shares of company stock worth $2,649,828. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 target price on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $69.00 target price on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,829.70, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

