Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $502,000 in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ring Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 80,793 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000.

Shares of REI stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. Ring Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KLR Group assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc (Ring) is an exploration and production company that is engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The Company’s exploration and production interests are focused on Texas and Kansas. Its operations are all oil and gas exploration and production related activities in the United States.

