Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $392.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36,856.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $306.05 and a 52 week high of $435.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 50.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sherwin-Williams (SHW)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/vident-investment-advisory-llc-takes-position-in-sherwin-williams-co-shw-updated.html.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.