AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 927,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,645. The company has a market cap of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

