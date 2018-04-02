Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VKTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.33. 788,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,128. The company has a market cap of $222.43, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.10. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 639.8% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,145,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

