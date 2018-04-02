Vipshop (VIPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,904.88, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 25.75%. equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vipshop (VIPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/vipshop-vips-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.