Virta Unique Coin (VUC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $586.00

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Virta Unique Coin has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. One Virta Unique Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Virta Unique Coin has a market capitalization of $69,124.00 and $586.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Virta Unique Coin Coin Profile

VUC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 61,819,875 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official website is www.virtauniquecoin.com. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin.

Buying and Selling Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Virta Unique Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virta Unique Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virta Unique Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

