Virtacoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Virtacoin has traded 90.9% lower against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Virtacoin has a market cap of $477,194.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050236 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000276 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.