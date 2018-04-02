Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $265.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1-year low of $234.02 and a 1-year high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

