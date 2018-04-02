Virtusa (VRTU) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

VRTU stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,426.18, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $178,508.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,491 shares in the company, valued at $25,210,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock worth $8,204,664. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

