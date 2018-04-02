Visa (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Visa by 25.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.21.

V opened at $119.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $246,481.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

