Vision Sciences (CGNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vision Sciences (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cogentix Medical, Inc. is a medical device company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets proprietary technologies serving the urology market. The company’s primary product consists of Urgent(R) PC Neuromodulation System and EndoSheath System. It operates primarily in Orangeburg, New York, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc., formerly known as Vision-Sciences Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vision Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Aegis lowered shares of Vision Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

CGNT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,561. Vision Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vision Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vision Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vision Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vision Sciences by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vision Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Cogentix Medical, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use.

