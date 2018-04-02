Vistra Energy (VST) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.30

Media stories about Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vistra Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7448898271316 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $8,924.56 and a PE ratio of 21.20.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

