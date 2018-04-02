Vivint Solar (VSLR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 285,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,505. The firm has a market cap of $418.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 78.01%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, CEO David Bywater sold 17,639 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $57,326.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 36,415 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $118,348.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,382. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vivint Solar by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,098,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 958,796 shares during the period. Quentec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 24.5% during the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,964,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 781,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 191.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.

