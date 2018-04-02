VIVO (VIVO) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, VIVO has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIVO has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $5,062.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIVO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009554 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,963.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.05592740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.76 or 0.09581420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.01711650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.02579140 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00202691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00604690 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00075755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02769160 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,409,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,290 coins. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocrypto.com. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

