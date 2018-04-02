Voestalpine (VLPNY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Voestalpine to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Voestalpine pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 34.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $12.40 billion $569.87 million 16.64 Voestalpine Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.34

Voestalpine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 5.46% 11.26% 4.66% Voestalpine Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Voestalpine has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Voestalpine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine Competitors 713 2104 1756 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Voestalpine’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Voestalpine peers beat Voestalpine on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white goods, electrical, processing, energy, and engineering industries. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for the automobile manufacture and supply, construction, storage, energy, and agricultural equipment industries. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

