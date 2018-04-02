Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €178.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €178.00 ($219.75) price target from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Goldman Sachs set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($212.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC set a €188.00 ($232.10) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($222.22) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of VOW3 remained flat at $€161.38 ($199.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a one year high of €192.30 ($237.41).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

