Vsync Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Vsync has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $3,313.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vsync coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Vsync has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030687 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011930 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00070926 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020273 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00413873 BTC.

Vsync Profile

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vsync is a privacy-focused PoS cryptocurrency based on bitcoin core 0.10.X and DASH. Using blockchain technology. Vsync aims to connect applications around the world. “

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

