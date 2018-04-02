VTG (ETR:VT9) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VT9 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) price target on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.72 ($57.68).

Shares of VT9 opened at €45.95 ($56.73) on Thursday. VTG has a 52 week low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €50.70 ($62.59).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

