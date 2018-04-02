Vuzix (VUZI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Vuzix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vuzix in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Vuzix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

VUZI stock remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,585. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.23. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 123.93% and a negative net margin of 354.51%. sell-side analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Grant Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $73,985. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vuzix stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Vuzix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

