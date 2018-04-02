W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $534,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,023.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,453,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,046 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,013 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $645,764,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 39,815.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,353,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,938 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,342 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $263.15. 124,244,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,950,625. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $232.51 and a one year high of $286.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

