W. R. Grace and (GRA) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $60.28

W. R. Grace and Company (NYSE:GRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.28 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 436864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace and in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace and from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Grace and in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Get W. R. Grace and alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4,144.86, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. W. R. Grace and had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $459.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. W. R. Grace and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace and Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. W. R. Grace and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other W. R. Grace and news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $248,529.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,998.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred E. Festa acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,634,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 268,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,582,970.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,225 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,318,000 after buying an additional 83,896 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace and by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,760 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,397,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in W. R. Grace and by 2,472.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 905,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 870,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/w-r-grace-and-gra-reaches-new-12-month-high-and-low-at-60-28.html.

W. R. Grace and Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.