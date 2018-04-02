WA Space (WA) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, WA Space has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. WA Space has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,429.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WA Space coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00705587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000459 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00169031 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030120 BTC.

WA Space Profile

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

Buying and Selling WA Space

WA Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase WA Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WA Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

