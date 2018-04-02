Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) & HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA) Head-To-Head Survey

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance $118.21 billion 0.55 $4.08 billion $5.10 12.84 HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 1.67 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Risk & Volatility

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -4.2, indicating that its share price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance 0 9 10 0 2.53 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $84.11, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Profitability

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance 3.33% 20.38% 8.42% HealthWarehouse.com N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HealthWarehouse.com does not pay a dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats HealthWarehouse.com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand). In addition, the Company has investments in Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Nanjing Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The Company operates in around 25 countries, which include the wholesale and distribution network with over 340 distribution centers and more than 180,000 pharmacies, health centers and hospitals in 19 countries.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy that is focused on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The Company is licensed as a mail-order pharmacy. HealthWarehouse.com is a Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Websites (VIPPS) and is the VIPPS accredited pharmacy that processes out-of-pocket prescriptions online. The Company markets a range of generic, brand name and pet prescription medications, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. The Company sells directly to individual consumers who purchase prescription medications and OTC products over the Internet. The Company ships its products to approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the United States Territories, and army post office/fleet post office (APO/FPO) military and embassy addresses. The Company processes all orders from its distribution center in Florence, Kentucky.

